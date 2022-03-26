Orchid (OXT) Reaches One Day Volume of $27.62 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Orchid has a total market cap of $183.21 million and $27.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00035297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00112729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.