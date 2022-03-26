ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Shares of ORIC opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

