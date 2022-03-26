Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ONL traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,691,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

