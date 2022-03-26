Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORRAF remained flat at $$2.63 on Friday. Orora has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

