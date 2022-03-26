Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNNGY. HSBC downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.33.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

