Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after purchasing an additional 951,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 369.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 448,840 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

