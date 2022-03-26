Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.57.

OVV opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

