Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.68 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $30.68 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,377.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.07 or 0.07053221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00280632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.88 or 0.00813202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00107233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013403 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00465711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.64 or 0.00461133 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,656,550 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

