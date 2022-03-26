Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading Down 0.4%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.02. 2,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

