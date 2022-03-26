Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

PTVE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 203,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.