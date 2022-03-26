PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $44.16

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.16, but opened at $45.43. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 1,403 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,590,000 after purchasing an additional 303,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

