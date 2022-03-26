Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Plans Dividend of $0.59

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5891 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

PLFRY stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Palfinger has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88.

Get Palfinger alerts:

PLFRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Palfinger from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palfinger from €42.00 ($46.15) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a report on Thursday.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.