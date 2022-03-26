Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of PBLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.17. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBLA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.