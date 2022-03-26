Pangolin Price Reaches $0.19 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.85 or 0.07032334 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.74 or 1.00022750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,751,354 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

