Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Update

Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Parabellum Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 116,152 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Parabellum Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 520,864 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRBM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,306. Parabellum Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is based in DALLAS.

