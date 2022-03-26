Parachute (PAR) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $579,748.23 and approximately $136,114.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

