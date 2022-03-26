Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,753 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDXG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,800,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 114,820 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,089 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other MiMedx Group news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $221,669.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.94.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

