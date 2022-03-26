Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 378,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTI stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.