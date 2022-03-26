Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRRWF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock remained flat at $$25.06 on Friday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

