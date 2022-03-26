ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0778 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $2,495.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.99 or 0.99978861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00064715 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.