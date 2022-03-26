Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

PNR stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.