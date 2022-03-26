Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

PFGC opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

