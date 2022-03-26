Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

PPTA opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.