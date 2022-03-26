Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.