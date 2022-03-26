Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 500 ($6.58).

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday.

PETS traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 389 ($5.12). 2,882,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,319. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 445.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

