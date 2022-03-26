Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 86,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.78. 16,782,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,584,442. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

