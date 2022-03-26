Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Cut by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

