PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,058. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.