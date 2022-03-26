PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,058. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.