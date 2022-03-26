PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, an increase of 265.4% from the February 28th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 271,695,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,691,824. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

