PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, an increase of 265.4% from the February 28th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHIL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 271,695,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,691,824. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About PHI Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PHI Group (PHIL)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.