Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $94.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,690. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

