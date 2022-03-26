Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Trading Down 1.7%

Piaggio & C SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.76 and last traded at 2.85. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.90.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Piaggio & C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Piaggio & C alerts:

Piaggio & C Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAGF)

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.