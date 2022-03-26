Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Trading Down 1.7%

Piaggio & C SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.76 and last traded at 2.85. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.90.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Piaggio & C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Piaggio & C Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAGF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piaggio & C (PIAGF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.