Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Gap Up to $24.11

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $24.89. Ping Identity shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 13,232 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

