Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

