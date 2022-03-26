Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.89

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.89 and traded as high as $18.08. Points International shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 5,296 shares changing hands.

PCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Points International alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Points International ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.