Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Polaris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Polaris by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

