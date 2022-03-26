Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Saturday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $184.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Potbelly by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

