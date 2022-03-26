Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRDSY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $11.19 on Friday. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

