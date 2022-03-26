Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
About Profire Energy (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.