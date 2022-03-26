Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

