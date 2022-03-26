ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 69.0% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,785 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 107.3% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 222,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 115,335 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 162.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

SH stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

