ProxyNode (PRX) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ProxyNode (PRX) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $42,334.39 and $32.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001190 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.32 or 0.00899383 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 191,177,639 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

