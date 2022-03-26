PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. PS Business Parks reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PS Business Parks.
PSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,694,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,456,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after buying an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,890,000 after buying an additional 105,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after buying an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.