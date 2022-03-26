PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. PS Business Parks reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PS Business Parks.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.66. The stock had a trading volume of 108,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,102. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $189.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,694,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,456,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after buying an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,890,000 after buying an additional 105,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after buying an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.