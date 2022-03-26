Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SITC opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.61. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.