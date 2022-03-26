Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for HireQuest, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HQI opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a net margin of 52.07% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HireQuest by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

