Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lifted by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Monday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
