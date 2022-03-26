Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.36.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

