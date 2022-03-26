Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.30. 1,206,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

