Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.16 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

