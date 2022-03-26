Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Purchases $36,593.75 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRHC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 733.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

