Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,235,700 shares, a growth of 219.9% from the February 28th total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,357.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($39.56) to €14.60 ($16.04) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RAIFF traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

