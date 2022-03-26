Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.66

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $3.27. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 3,631 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

